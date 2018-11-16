Ten members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team are helping the Butte County Sheriff’s Department search for people who died in the devastating Camp Fire, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
As of Friday evening, Butte County officials had confirmed 71 fatalities, but more than 1,000 people are now reported missing.
The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team is part of about 500 search and rescue personnel from across the state who are part of the mutual aid effort to locate people who were not able to escape the deadly fire, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Local team members arrived Tuesday and have spent “long days with rakes and shovels searching through burned structures, vehicles and rubble” for victims’ remains, Hoover said.
The group has been doing targeted searches with dog teams at the addresses of people reported missing and where there is a high probability they may be found, she said.
“I have been involved in many disasters throughout my life and thought the debris flow in Montecito was the worst thing that I would ever see,” said Nelson Trichler, the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue incident commander.
“But the magnitude and scope of this disaster is something you could never imagine,” he said. “This is really hard, but we are fortunate that we have the training, knowledge and experience from other disasters we have responded to in order to help bring closure to the families.”
Santa Barbara County personnel have mainly been searching residences in the town of Paradise and are assigned to a division of about 80 people.
Their team includes other county search and rescue personnel, a forensic anthropologist and a fire strike team to help demolish structures that need to be searched.
Team members are staying on cots in a high school gymnasium floor or in tents they brought from home, Hoover said.
The group is planning to return Sunday.
The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team consists of volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For more information, visit www.sbcsar.org.