Santa Barbara County schools permitted to reopen; restrictions for gatherings continue

A Tuesday health order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department permits the reopening of K-12 schools in the county and continues restrictions on gatherings for the next two weeks, officials said Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County received the formal go-ahead to reopen schools with modifications after the county reached the two-week mark in the state's red tier, marking a turning point for schools eager to return to in-person learning.

"Because we have been in the red tier for 14 days, K-12 [grades] now have the option to return for in-person learning," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

After seven months of closure since the COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March, schools interested in reopening now can submit reopening plans with in-depth guidance for screening, testing and cohorting of students to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for approval.

Over the past two months, the only students permitted to return to campus have been those in specialized learning cohorts and elementary students at schools with an approved reopening waiver.

Under the state waiver process, which requires the approval of reopening plans by both the county and state public health departments, 33 schools and districts in the county have been able to bring K-6 students back into the classroom.

While some private schools such as St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria are ready to bring students back within the next week, larger public schools have more preparation and bargaining to do before they can proceed.