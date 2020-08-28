Santa Barbara County salons, barber shops, malls permitted to reopen indoors on Monday

Under state guidance announced Friday, hair salons, barber shops and shopping malls in Santa Barbara County will be permitted to resume indoor operations with modifications on Monday, pending specific guidelines from the county Public Health Department.

The change comes after the California Department of Public Health released a new metric system Friday for evaluating the status of COVID-19 in counties, establishing four color-coded tiers that counties can advance through as they show improvements in containing the disease.

Santa Barbara County is now in the purple tier, which indicates continued widespread illness and limitations on sectors. However, malls, hair salons and barber shops were reclassified within the new system as lower-risk, permitting them to reopen indoors earlier.

The sectors, among others, were required to close indoor operations for a second time during the pandemic due to increased COVID-19 rates in the county and the state, causing frustration among business owners.

The status of other businesses are not affected by the new metrics, according to county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

"It will be the same, but also there will be more latitude. Currently, we do not have hair salons and barber shops open. Now, those places can reopen with modifications," Do-Reynoso said.