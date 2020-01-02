You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County's first 2020 baby born at Marian Regional Medical Center
Santa Barbara County's first 2020 baby born at Marian Regional Medical Center

A Santa Maria couple welcomed the first baby born in Santa Barbara County in 2020 within an hour of the beginning of the new year. 

Leo Cerezo was born to parents Daisha Loreto and Bernardo Cerezo at 12:50 a.m. at Marian Regional Medical Center, measuring 21.25 inches long and weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

The New Year’s Day arrival was the second baby for the parents, who also have a daughter named Khalanie.

Loreto and Cerezo said they weren’t expecting baby Leo, who was born two days before his due date, to arrive Wednesday.

“We were honestly expecting him to be born on New Year’s Eve,” Cerezo said.

On Monday, Loreto was admitted to the hospital with high blood pressure and doctors induced labor the following day.

Just before New Year’s Day, Loreto underwent an emergency C-section.

“It feels unbelievable to have the New Year’s baby, and we will have a countdown to his birthday each year,” Cerezo said.

“We are so blessed because our first baby was premature, and this time was a different experience; he is a healthy, full-term baby boy.”

As is customary for the new year’s baby, nurses at Marian presented the parents with a gift basket filled with goodies and essentials like plush toys and baby clothes, said Sara San Juan, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.

