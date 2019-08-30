Santa Barbara County’s drug-related deaths, ER visits still exceed state average

Santa Barbara County’s drug-related deaths and visits to emergency rooms continued to exceed the statewide average in 2018, when 648 visits were recorded in the county, according to statistics released by the state just in time for International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday.
The statistics on drug-related deaths and emergency room visits for the county released by the California Department of Public Health show that opioid-related visits to emergency rooms had steadily increased compared to the state average, rising by more than 55% from 2010 to 2018.
That increase even included a drop in the number of opioid-related visits from 2017 to 2018, although county health officials couldn't pinpoint a reason for the reduction.
“It’s really difficult to say with any certainty why that occurred,” said Jackie Ruiz, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman, noting there could be multiple factors involved.
“Presumably, with all the attention the opioid crisis has had, hopefully it’s raising awareness within the community,” Ruiz said.
An increase in awareness of the dangers posed by opioid use could result in people staying away from the drug.
“We have had increases in our [medication-assisted treatment] and naloxone programs,” she added. “That also might have something to do with it.”
Naloxone, often sold under the brand name Narcan, is used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose and is now carried by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office units as well as many of the county’s police and fire departments.
Also on a positive note, the number of prescriptions being issued for opioids, including bruprenorphine, dropped by 17% in 2017, according to statistics from the state Public Health Department.
Bruprenorphine is used in medication-assisted treatment of opioid addictions.
A decrease in prescriptions could also account for part of the drop in opioid-related emergency room visits.
But county health officials noted that of the 69 drug-related deaths recorded in the county in 2018, 31 were related to opioids, although the figures on deaths are preliminary.
Another disturbing trend that has emerged in Santa Barbara County in recent years is a greater percentage of opioid overdose deaths found to be related to the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
In 2018, 29% of opioid overdose deaths were related to fentanyl, up from 9% in 2015, County Public Health Department officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recent cases of fentanyl-related damage, overdose and death in the United States are linked to illegally made fentanyl that, unknown to users, may be mixed with other drugs.
According to the County Public Health Department, the local fight against the opioid epidemic must be rooted in evidence-based strategies tailored to the needs of those experiencing a substance-abuse disorder.
For that reason, the Public Health Department is strongly encouraging medical providers and community members alike to consider harm-reduction strategies.
“Recent drug overdose trends in Santa Barbara County are concerning,” said Joy Kane, a senior county epidemiologist. “Rates of [emergency department] visits for drug overdoses, including opioids, are higher in Santa Barbara County than California.
“The most critical interventions to prevent future overdoses are local harm-reduction strategies and substance-use disorder treatment programs that provide medications for opioid use disorder,” Kane said.
“In order to address drug overdoses in the community, the Public Health Department will continue to work collaboratively with community partners.”
Strategies that can help the county address opioid addiction and overdose deaths include medication-assisted treatment, which combines medications and behavioral therapy to treat substance use disorders and prevent opioid overdose.
Other strategies include needle-exchange programs, promotion of fentanyl testing strips and greater access to naloxone, the opioid overdose reversing medication.
“A lot of these strategies are being used by our department and our community partners,” Ruiz said. “We have community partners — not all of them, not enough of them — that are using a number of them.”
She noted Pacific Pride has taken charge of a needle exchange program, and law enforcement agencies and fire departments as first responders have embraced the use of naloxone.
“But I don’t see fentanyl testing strips happening in any coordinated way,” Ruiz added.