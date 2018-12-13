After hundreds of hours of staff time, tens of thousands of dollars and several public hearings, ordinance amendments aimed at streamlining permits for constructing agricultural worker housing in Santa Barbara County were unanimously approved this week.
The board rejected a last-minute request from a farmer that would have put a new twist on what could be allowed under the revised permit requirements in the inland areas and Coastal Zone.
But at least one supervisor asked to have the staff bring the idea back for the board to explore at some point in the future.
While the ordinance amendments will simplify the process for farm and ranch owners to build workers’ housing on their agricultural land, the ultimate goal is to provide affordable housing close to the place where workers are employed.
The simplest and easiest-to-obtain permits apply to projects that would house small numbers of employees, increasing in complexity and the level of review as the number of units increases.
While the permit requirements include conditions on employment to assure the units house farmworkers, the restrictions on where the workers are employed were lifted for the projects in the categories for the highest number of units.
Supervisors appeared ready to move on approving the amendments when, during public comment, an organic farmer from the 2nd Supervisorial District asked the board to consider changes for some unique potential circumstances.
“Imagine a scenario where a farm is owned collectively … and they are the workers,” said Eric Torbet, who started Goleta Vegan Gardens, asking if they could build housing for themselves to live on-site under the provisions of the ordinance.
Then, he said, at some point they wanted a more village aspect, providing housing for people who are retired, who want to be involved in the farming experience or who have full-time jobs elsewhere.
He suggested allowing a conditional use permit to accommodate those ideas.
Kathy Allen, a city planner who said she was speaking as an individual, supported the idea of what Torbet called an “eco-village.”
“Is that not called a subdivision?” asked 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam.
Dianne Black, Planning and Development Department director, said the collective owners could live on the property but only in one residence, not multiple residences as the ordinances provide for farmworkers.
Board members declined to consider Torbet’s suggestion, noting the staff and supervisors had spent too much time and effort coming up with ordinance amendments that are acceptable to most stakeholders.
In a report to the board, planner Jessi Steele of the Long Range Planning Division said the staff had spent approximately 875 hours — valued at about $68,000 — preparing and processing the Agricultural Employee Dwelling Ordinance amendments.
However, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she was “intrigued” by Torbet’s ideas and asked that “somewhere down the line” the staff bring them back for the board to consider.
Ordinance provisions
The revisions approved by the board for the Coastal Zone are slightly different from those applying to the rest of the unincorporated areas of the county.
For land zoned Agriculture 1 in the inland areas, farmworker housing can be built for one to four employees with a zoning clearance, five to nine employees with a land use permit, 10 to 19 employees with a minor conditional use permit and 20 or more employees with a full conditional use permit.
Workers living in housing for up to nine workers must be employed full time on-site, although they may also work at other sites if they are owned by the same employer.
Those in housing for 10 to 19 employees must be employed full time a majority — or 51 percent — of the time on-site, while there is no restriction on employment for those in housing for 20 or more.
On the larger parcels zoned Agriculture 2, housing for one to nine workers requires a zoning clearance, for 10 to 24 workers requires a land use permit and for 25 or more workers requires a conditional use permit.
No restrictions on employment are applied to workers in any of the housing units on land zoned Agriculture 2.
In the Coastal Zone, there are no zoning clearances or land use permits for smaller housing projects.
Instead, on lands zoned Agriculture 1, housing for one to nine employees may be built with a coastal development permit, for 10 to 19 employees with a minor conditional use permit and for 20 or more employees with a full conditional use permit.
Similar to the inland zone requirements, workers in housing for one to nine employees must be employed full time on-site or at another site owned by the same employer, while those in housing for 10 to 19 workers must be employed full time for a majority of the time on-site.
No restrictions on the location of employment are applied to workers in housing for 20 or more employees.
On parcels zoned Agriculture 2, housing for one to 24 employees requires a coastal development permit and for 25 or more employees requires a conditional use permit.
No employment restrictions are applied to workers in either size housing.
County staff noted there are no restrictions on the number of people allowed to live in each unit, but all those in a single unit must be part of the same family. Multiple families are not allowed to live in any single unit.
Although the amendments are designed to streamline the process of building farmworker housing, Steele’s report noted all proposed projects that require discretionary permits must comply with California Environmental Quality Act requirements.