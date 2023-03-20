The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is rolling out a new arts initiative awarding 23 applicants with $140,000 in grant money to hire local artists and culture talent to develop art-driven campaigns that address public health, climate resilience/emergency preparedness, civic engagement, or social justice.
Applications are due by May 1.
Those eligible for the Central Coast Creative Corps pilot program, which is funded by the California Arts Council, include 501c3 nonprofits, tribal governments, and government agencies.