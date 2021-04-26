The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be offered once again in Santa Barbara County following an 11-day pause issued by the federal government.
Distribution was temporarily halted by the Food and Drug Administration after a rare and severe type of blood clot was confirmed among approximately 12 vaccine recipients, mostly women, three of which resulted in death.
Following a thorough safety review by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control, the benefits of the vaccine were deemed to outweigh the rare risks, and the pause was lifted on Friday.
By that time, the clots had been confirmed in 15 people out of over 8 million total administered doses in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso acknowledged that some residents may feel hesitant about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and promised that residents will be able to choose Moderna and Pfizer options instead.
“Safety is a top priority in this effort and this pause was an example of the vaccination safety review system working as intended. These pauses are intended to provide transparency and information to our community," Do-Reynoso said.
For the time being, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only will be offered at the county's mobile clinics, which are visiting housing complexes, churches, worksites and community centers in partnership with local organizations.
"Other vaccine opportunities with the J&J vaccine may also become available beginning as early as this week," Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.
No rare blood clots have been confirmed among recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Santa Barbara County, according to Ruiz.
Vaccine monitoring will continue in the meantime, she said.
Walk-up clinics
First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available via walk-up at Hancock College in Santa Maria on Wednesday, along with the option of making an appointment, public health officials said.
The community clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday to residents 18 and up. First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available.
Hancock College is located at 800 S. College Drive.
County residents also are invited to receive a vaccine at a Tuesday community clinic in Santa Barbara, where appointments and walk-ups also will be accepted.
The Tuesday clinic will take place at the Santa Barbara Hilton at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.
Appointments at both these clinics and other locations are available online via myturn.ca.gov. Residents in need of assistance can also contact the county vaccine hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, by calling 211 and selecting option 4.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases over the April 24 to 25 weekend followed by 20 additional cases on Monday.
In total, 34,073 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, and 152 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
Of the 36 cases reported over the weekend, 18 were confirmed Saturday followed by an additional 18 on Sunday, according to county data.
Eight Santa Barbara County residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including one individual in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases over the April 24 to 25 weekend, followed by 17 new cases on Monday.
As of Monday, 21,130 total cases have been reported in the county and 188 cases remain active, according to county public health data.