Santa Barbara County departments, agencies in and outside the county, and volunteers responded well to the Thomas fire in December 2017 and the deadly debris flow it spawned just days later.
That was the essence of a report prepared by a consultant that analyzed how the county dealt with the unexpected natural disasters and delivered Tuesday to the county Board of Supervisors.
While some additional issues were raised by supervisors and the public, lessons learned during the back-to-back incidents are already being used to improve various aspects of emergency response to future disasters.
Katie Freeman, director of operations for Hagerty Consulting Inc., led the effort to gather information and produce the report and delivered an overview to supervisors that included both the county’s strengths and areas that could use some improvement.
“The strengths and considerations are not mutually exclusive,” Freeman told the board, noting that some of the considerations, or suggestions, represented a formalization of policies already being followed or were aimed at assuring those actions continue.
“Really, for an incident of this duration, it was a herculean effort …,” she said.
Freeman said the county should consolidate evacuation and other plans into a single document and “provide training to first responders (about) what actions they should be taking as well as the general public.”
Streamlining the flow of information relates to “how we staff support” that function, adding that translating written documents from English to Spanish should be “done with the highest level of professionalism.”
She also said plans should be reflective of the whole community, and training should be supplied for specific individuals in the Emergency Operations Center.
“I think one of the … findings is that recovery issues come up earlier in the incident than we traditionally think of as the recovery period,” Freeman said, adding the county should coordinate the preselection of evacuation shelter and local assistance center sites with state and federal agencies.
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said the Sheriff’s Office and EOC should be consistent with how to deal with people after they are evacuated, apparently referring to which evacuees should be allowed to return to their homes and when.
“My conclusion is we set up … rules that made us look like hard-asses, and then essentially asked people to be dishonest about it in order to circumvent those rules, and with a wink,” Williams said. “And I think that’s a terrible way to handle things.
“You know, there were people, basically every day, telling the Sheriff’s Department that they needed to get meds, because what they really needed was clothes or access to make sure that they could spend an hour getting mud off the side of their house so it didn’t mold,” he continued.
“It also makes anybody who’s trying to promulgate the rules that you’ve set up look really bad because we’re trying to tell people, ‘Don’t go in,’ and then everybody’s like, ‘Hey, as long as I find someone who’s a local sheriff’s department personnel instead of someone who’s come in for mutual aid, then I can find a way to get access.
“And, it also sends enormous mixed messages to the public,” he said.
Williams said the county must find the right balance of access and protection and hold to it, with some exceptions, rather than set up rules that are too stringent and deal differently with people in the field.
“That being said, I think this report shows all the amazing work that has gone on,” he said, adding that the county must learn from it because “going through this and not learning would be a disservice. And from my perspective, our personnel are working very hard to learn every lesson possible from this event.”
Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf questioned the report’s timeline that said a predebris plan should be completed by 2020.
“I thought that was a little late … because it’s extremely important that plan be in place,” she said.
Rob Lewin, director of the Emergency Operation Center, responded, “Frankly, it’s a bandwidth issue.”
Lewin said the county is working on a number of plans, including a recovery plan, and the staff wants the debris plan to be part of that.
“If anything, we’ve learned a lot about debris from this whole disaster,” he added.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann brought up a number of issues, including the importance of the Citizens Emergency Response Teams in the county’s response.
“The CERT program is more relevant now after the disaster than we could have imagined,” Lewin said. “We were able to leverage the groups in ways we hadn’t imagined.”
He said that included handing out dust masks, distributing water and working in the call center and at information kiosks.
David Boyd, who lives on San Ysidro Lane with his wife, Alice, said the report did not adequately address the causes and circumstances that led to the death of 23 people in the debris flow.
“It’s the single-most important legacy of this tragedy,” Boyd said, later adding, “My question is whether a root cause analysis should be performed to determine why and how those deaths happened."
Williams said he also wondered whether the lives were lost while inside buildings or while trying to leave buildings.
Lewin said he doesn’t know if any kind of procedure exists for a root cause investigation, but if directed, he would look into it.
“Not for a second has anybody not considered the actions taken during the debris flow and after the debris flow,” he said, adding emergency personnel acted on the best information they had at the time.
Wolf agreed: “The report doesn’t indicate all the reflection our staff has been through.”
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam noted making judgment calls in the midst of a disaster is “a very difficult thing to do” and said forecasters just don’t have that good of a handle on the weather yet.
“We’ve got some of the most competent people on the planet working on this,” Adam said. "If you want to eliminate the risk, you’d have to remove the entire community, and that’s ridiculous.”