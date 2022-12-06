Residents across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are being asked to test their internet speed as part of an effort to identify opportunities to improve internet speed, access and cost.
Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast has launched a Tri-Counties internet needs assessment survey and speed test for members of the public to self-report their internet experience and speed, a Santa Barbara County spokeswoman said.
The survey and speed test are part of a regional approach to identifying broadband infrastructure gaps and areas of need and accelerate broadband deployment and local response to digital equity issues.
Survey and speed test data will be mapped by a geospatial engineering firm and used to identify areas with low or no access to high-speed internet, the spokeswoman said, and individuals can also identify areas where internet access is unaffordable.
The needs assessment survey for Santa Barbara County was completed in June as part of the Santa Barbara County Broadband Strategic Plan, and the speed test data from the county will help with regional planning.
Information collected through the survey and speed test will be used to seek funding to improve affordable access to high-performing internet across the region, the spokeswoman said.