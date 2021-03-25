Santa Barbara County residents 50 years of age and older now are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a community vaccination site in Lompoc, with more appointments expected to become available throughout the county on April 1.

State officials announced Thursday that residents 50 and older would become eligible for the vaccine statewide in early April, bringing the county slightly ahead of the state's timeline. However, county officials have yet to confirm whether they will meet the state's April 15 timeline for opening vaccines to residents 16 and older.

For those 50 and older, appointments from March 28 through April 3 will be available at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc. Also eligible are residents ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, and workers in food, agriculture, child care, education and emergency service jobs, public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials announced the opening of the site earlier this week following an increased allocation of vaccines. After April 3, the community site will move to Santa Maria for seven days and to Santa Barbara after that.

“We are very excited to expand eligibility to more community members, beginning with the county Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics,” Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. “Locally, we have seen a promising increase in our vaccine supply and Public Health is ready to welcome community members newly eligible for vaccination."

Appointments at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center for March 28 through April 4 are currently available online at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine. Residents requiring assistance with making an appointment can call the county hotline at 211 and select option 4.

Beginning April 1, residents 50 and older also will be able to access appointments through other providers including hospitals, pharmacies and clinics, as supplies allows, Ruiz said.

Neighboring San Luis Obispo County also opened eligibility to residents 50 and up earlier this week.

Daily COVID-19 cases

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths from the illness on Thursday.

In total, 32,982 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, and 192 cases remain active and contagious, according to county public health data.

As of Thursday, 40 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.

In Santa Maria, 58 out of 11,128 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 151 individuals have died from the illness.

In Orcutt, 10 out of 1,736 total cases remain active and 28 individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 33 out of 3,484 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 981 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, three out of 1,260 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the illness on Friday.

According to county public health data, 20,354 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and 238 cases remain active.