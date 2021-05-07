Santa Barbara County residents ages 12 to 15 could become eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next week pending an emergency use authorization from the federal government, public health officials said Friday.
Health officials now are organizing vaccine outreach as well as vaccination opportunities in local schools and community centers in preparation for the Food and Drug Administration's anticipated approval.
Currently, vaccines are limited to residents ages 16 and up, and only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for residents under 18. Pfizer reported 100% efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 in clinical trials among those 12 to 15.
"We anticipate a change in eligibility as soon as the end of next week," county Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said.
Emergency approval for use of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young as 2 is also expected as soon as next month, Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.
As of Friday, 61% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 45% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Do-Reynoso said.
However, vaccine demand has slowed considerably in recent weeks even as supply has grown, and officials are resolute in their efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and provide access for hard-to-reach populations.
Vaccine access has been lowest in North County, which includes the areas of Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe and parts of the Cuyama Valley. Around 29% of the region's population has been fully vaccinated, just behind Mid County with 30% and well behind South County's rate of 43%, according to county data.
While mobile vaccine clinics have recently seen increased attendance at low-income housing sites, essential workplaces, churches and community centers in low-access areas throughout the county, additional steps may need to be taken to close the regional access gap.
According to Do-Reynoso, public health officials are currently working with four community groups to create additional strategies to reach residents in North and Mid county areas.
However, the groups are not being announced at this time since details are still being sorted out, she said.
The county has also seen an in increase in no-shows for second-dose vaccine appointments, with 7% of individuals who scheduled second doses at Public Health vaccination sites not showing up on average, Do-Reynoso said.
When this happens, county staff will reach out to the individual via email or phone to schedule another appointment, she said.
According to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, staff found that some individuals had scheduled their second dose at a different location than their first. While this was previously not permitted, individuals can do this if necessary.
"Public Health highly encourages persons to go back to the same site where they received their first dose. We understand there are circumstances in which this is not possible. Given expanded vaccine availability, there is flexibility now in where persons can receive their second dose," Ruiz said.
Santa Barbara County mobile clinic locations and dates are available online at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at another site in Santa Barbara County, visit myturn.ca.gov. For two-dose vaccines, second appointments must also be scheduled through My Turn.
Most clinics are now offering walk-in vaccines with no appointments necessary, officials said.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 110 out of 34,291 total confirmed cases still active, according to county public health data.
As of Friday, nine county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including one individual in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 21 out of 11,532 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, four out of 1,827 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 24 out of 3,786 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, seven out of 1,040 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,296 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 141 out of 21,282 total cases still active, according to county public health data.