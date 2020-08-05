Santa Barbara County reports three COVID-19 deaths from July, plus 60 additional cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, all of which occurred in the month of July but were not reported due to a delay in confirmation that COVID-19 was the main cause of death.
According to the Public Health Department, one of the three individuals lived in Santa Maria, was between the ages of 50-69 and died on July 5.
The two others lived in a congregate living facility in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria, and were over the age of 70. They died on July 29 and 30.
All three individuals also had underlying health conditions, according to the Public Health Department.
Seven previously uncounted deaths from June and July have now been confirmed over a period of three days, with one announced Monday and three others confirmed Tuesday.
The delayed reports have flooded in after the county Public Health Department shared on Friday that state data errors caused 28 deaths that occurred between April and June to go uncounted.
As a result, officials said the county will now confirm deaths manually via death certificate rather than confirmation through the state's tracking system.
Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said the reporting of deaths can still be delayed while the county awaits a death certificate from the coroner.
"Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to two months to finalize if pending coroner verification," Ruiz said.
As of Wednesday, 67 deaths have been confirmed by the county, including three inmates at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc and one individual whose permanent residence was outside the county.
COVID-19 cases by area
In addition to the three deaths, the county also announced 60 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county's case total has reached 6,586, including cases among inmates at the Federal Penitentiary.
A total of 224 cases remain active, according to county data.
Hospitalizations dropped from 88 on Tuesday to 82 Wednesday, although 25 of those individuals still remain in the ICU.
In the city of Santa Maria, 97 cases remain active out of 2,960 total. As of Wednesday, the city's death toll has risen to 36.
At a farmworker housing site in Santa Maria owned by Alco Harvesting, 92 individuals have now tested positive for the virus in connection with an outbreak discovered in mid-July, Ruiz confirmed.
The community of Orcutt has four active cases out of 210 confirmed cases. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 23 cases are considered active with 486 cases confirmed overall. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley has no active cases, and has confirmed 74 cases in total. Two deaths have occurred.
At the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, 1,019 cases have been confirmed with no cases currently active. While the Bureau of Prisons has confirmed the deaths of four inmates due to COVID-19, the county has only reported three, stating that they are waiting for the fourth inmate's death certificate to confirm the cause of death.
