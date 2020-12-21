Santa Barbara County reports 565 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 366 new COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 19 to 20 weekend, followed by 199 additional cases and one death from the virus on Monday.

A total of 14,935 cases now have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, with 1,109 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the 366 cases confirmed over the weekend, 16 cases were reported Saturday followed by 350 cases on Sunday, according to county data.

The individual whose death was confirmed Monday was over 70 years old, had underlying conditions and resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard.

A total of 148 individuals now have died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, according to county data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county continued to rise over the weekend to new heights, with 102 individuals now hospitalized for the illness. Of this total, 21 individuals are in the ICU.

Overall hospital capacity in Santa Barbara County remains stable, with 61% of hospital beds and 58% of ICU beds in use by both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients, according to county health care data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 323 out of 5,671 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Seventy-eight individuals have died.