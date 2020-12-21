Santa Barbara County reports 565 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 366 new COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 19 to 20 weekend, followed by 199 additional cases and one death from the virus on Monday.
A total of 14,935 cases now have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, with 1,109 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
Of the 366 cases confirmed over the weekend, 16 cases were reported Saturday followed by 350 cases on Sunday, according to county data.
The individual whose death was confirmed Monday was over 70 years old, had underlying conditions and resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard.
A total of 148 individuals now have died from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, according to county data.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county continued to rise over the weekend to new heights, with 102 individuals now hospitalized for the illness. Of this total, 21 individuals are in the ICU.
Overall hospital capacity in Santa Barbara County remains stable, with 61% of hospital beds and 58% of ICU beds in use by both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients, according to county health care data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 323 out of 5,671 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Seventy-eight individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 58 out of 714 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 145 out of 1,611 total cases remain active. Eleven individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, 42 out of 353 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 35 out of 623 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed 289 new COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 19 to 20 weekend, followed by 54 new cases on Monday and one death as a result of the virus.
A total of 8,803 cases now have been confirmed in the county, with 1,823 cases still active and contagious.
The individual whose death was confirmed Monday was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. This is the 60th San Luis Obispo County resident to die from COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.