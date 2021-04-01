The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the illness on Thursday.
In total, 33,217 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County and 202 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
The number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county has increased slightly from previous days, according to county data. As of Thursday, 30 individuals were hospitalized, including 11 individuals in the intensive care unit.
COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county total 439, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 51 out of 11,193 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 153 residents have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, 16 out of 1,764 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 37 out of 3,521 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 986 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 1,265 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no new deaths from the illness.
According to county public health data, 20,522 total cases have been confirmed and 255 cases remain active.
COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county total 256, according to county data.