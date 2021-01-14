Santa Barbara County reports 418 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with nine additional deaths from the virus.

A total of 23,184 cases has now been confirmed in the county, and 3,027 cases remain active and contagious.

The nine deaths included three residents from Santa Barbara, four from Santa Maria, one from Goleta and one from Lompoc, according to county public health data.

Eight of the individuals were over the age of 70 and one was between the ages of 50 and 69, with five dying in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county is 223.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain high — 197 individuals are hospitalized, including 53 who are in intensive care units, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 936 out of 8,272 total cases remain active. Ninety-eight individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 201 out of 1,279 total cases remain active. Thirteen individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 302 out of 2,386 total cases remain active. Sixteen individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 124 out of 635 total cases remain active. Twelve individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 76 out of 919 total cases remain active. Twelve individuals have died.