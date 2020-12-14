Santa Barbara County reports 360 new COVID-19 cases in one day

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 360 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the county's highest-single day case increase, along with 326 new COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 12-13 weekend.
The total number of cases in the county is now 13,557, with 940 cases still considered active and contagious. This also marks the highest amount of active cases in the Santa Barbara County community so far in the pandemic.
Of the 326 weekend cases, 191 were reported on Saturday and 135 were reported Sunday, according to county public health data.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso expressed concern about Monday's case count and continued gatherings between residents, clarifying that the increase took place two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Santa Maria was the largest source of Monday's cases, with 136 in the city alone. Sixty-eight cases also were confirmed in Santa Barbara.
“Today’s positive case count surpasses any daily count we have seen to date, and underscores the predictions we have anticipated if people continue to gather with those outside of their immediate households,” Do-Reynoso said. “We are at a critical state of urgency with ICU bed availability declining at a rapid rate.”
Do Reynoso also warned that contact tracing resources are being stretched thin, limiting the county Public Health Department's ability to prevent further infections.
As a result, county residents must be extremely vigilant about watching for COVID-19 symptoms, staying home in order to prevent spread, and informing any contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19, Do-Reynoso said.
"We must take immediate action as our decisions are now seeing the price to be paid, and it is costing the lives and well-being of our community members," she said.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 grew by 17% over the weekend, with 75 individuals currently hospitalized, according to county data. This includes 21 individuals who are in the intensive care unit.
Fifty-nine percent of the county's ICU beds are currently in use, with the majority, 39%, occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 284 out of 5,240 total cases remain active. Seventy-five individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 49 out of 636 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 123 out of 1,43 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 21 out of 300 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 29 out of 573 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
Meanwhile, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported an additional 177 COVID-19 cases over the Dec. 12-13 weekend, followed by 82 cases on Monday.
The total number of cases in San Luis Obispo County is now 7,711, with 1,332 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
