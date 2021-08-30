The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 230 new COVID-19 cases over the Aug. 28-29 weekend, followed by 99 cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
Active COVID-19 cases currently total 633, and nearly 40,000 cases have been confirmed in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to
county public health data.
Of the 230 weekend cases, 119 were reported on Saturday, followed by 111 on Sunday.
The additional death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 476, including 169 in Santa Maria alone.
Seventy-two county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, including 22 residents in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Just under 65% of all eligible Santa Barbara County residents — all residents 12 and under — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this week. Rates of infection from COVID-19 are around five times higher among unvaccinated residents than those who are vaccinated, according to county data.
Twenty-five percent more residents have received the vaccine in August than in July, following three previous months of steady decline in vaccination levels.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status.
Photos: Monday protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandates in Santa Maria
082321-smt-news-stop-mandate-rally-002
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
People protested Monday on Betteravia and South Bradley roads to rally against vaccine mandates for health-care workers at Marian Regional Medical Center and other sites.
Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor
082321-smt-news-stop-mandate-rally-003
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Dozens of American flags and signs protesting health-care worker vaccination mandates could be seen lining the intersection of South Bradley and Betteravia roads in Santa Maria on Monday.
Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor
082321-smt-news-stop-mandate-rally-001
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Santa Maria residents and local health-care workers, such as this physician assistant, lined up on South Bradley and Betteravia roads Monday afternoon to protest recent state mandates requiring all health-care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor
082321-smt-news-stop-mandate-rally-004
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
Local health-care workers protest Monday against recent state vaccine mandates during a rally along South Bradley and Betteravia roads in Santa Maria.
Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor
082321-smt-news-stop-mandate-rally-005
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
A protester holds a sign at a rally against vaccine mandates in Santa Maria Monday.
Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor
082321-smt-news-stop-mandate-rally-007
Updated
Aug 23, 2021
A protester holds a sign at a rally against vaccine mandates in Santa Maria Monday.
Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor