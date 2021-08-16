The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 250 new COVID-19 cases over the Aug. 14 to 15 weekend, followed by 71 additional cases on Monday.
A total of 800 COVID-19 cases were active in the county as of Monday, with case rates and testing positivity rates both at their highest since February, according to county public health data.
Santa Barbara County's current case rate comes in at 23.3 per 100,000 people, with testing positivity at 8.7%.
Of the 250 weekend cases, 101 were reported Saturday, followed by 149 on Sunday, according to county data.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest rate since early March. Fifty-six residents are hospitalized, including 12 in the intensive care unit, and five of those residents are receiving treatment via ventilator, according to county data.
While cases surge, vaccination rates have budged very little since early July, when around 67% of eligible residents — those age 12 and up — had received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of this week, that rate is at 72.2% and 63.3% are considered fully vaccinated.
Just over half a million vaccine doses have been administered in Santa Barbara County as of last week, according to county data.
COVID-19 continues to be contracted by unvaccinated individuals at rates four times higher than vaccinated individuals. As of Aug. 6, the case rate among unvaccinated individuals was 25.4 per 100,000 people, compared to 6.9 among the vaccinated.