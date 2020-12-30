Santa Barbara County reports 280 COVID-19 cases; SLO County sees jump in cases, deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the virus on Wednesday, with neighboring San Luis Obispo County reporting a surge of 576 new cases and eight deaths.

Santa Barbara County has now passed the 17,000-case mark, with 1,169 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The 157th individual to die from COVID-19 in the county was over the age of 70, had underlying health conditions and resided in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county continue to reach new heights, with 129 residents currently hospitalized, including 35 in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 377 out of 6,359 total cases remain active. Eighty individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 69 out of 847 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 87 out of 1,773 total cases remain active. Twelve individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 43 out of 421 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 41 out of 694 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

The addition of 576 cases in San Luis Obispo County, its highest daily increase yet, was caused partially by a backlog of cases in the state database, as well as limited public health staff around Christmas, according to county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.