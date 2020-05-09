Santa Barbara County reports 224 new coronavirus cases Saturday; removes six from total

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon but noted six previously reported cases had been removed from the count after it was determined they were not caused by the coronavirus.

That brought the county’s total number of cases to 1,250, of which 469 have fully recovered, 279 are recovering at home, 36 are recovering in a hospital, with 12 of those in intensive care units, and 11 have died.

But health officials said they are still awaiting information about the status of 455 of the cases.

Two new cases were reported Saturday afternoon by San Luis Obispo County, bringing the total there to 214 cases.

Of those, 172 have recovered, 35 are recovering at home, six are in hospitals, including two who are in intensive care units, and one person has died.

The vast number of Santa Barbara County’s cases — 797 — have been reported among inmates and staff at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, where two of the 11 deaths took place.

Santa Maria has accounted for 170 cases and two deaths, followed by 90 cases and two deaths in the Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills areas.