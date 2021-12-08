The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional Santa Maria residents from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of county deaths from the virus to 552.
One of the two residents whose death was confirmed was between the ages of 30 and 49, and the other was over the age of 70, according to county public health data.
Santa Maria alone has seen the death of 207 residents from COVID-19, approximately 37% of the county's total virus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty-five county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including eight residents receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
All residents age 5 and older are urged to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series to protect against severe illness and death from the virus. Around 67% of the county's eligible population is now fully vaccinated, according to county data.
Visit myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org/vaccine to find a nearby vaccination appointment or walk-in clinic.
COVID Hot Spot: An At-Risk City
Marian Regional Medical Center's 20-bed intensive care unit is unexpectedly quiet, despite being filled almost entirely with COVID-19 patients on a recent Thursday, but that's not unusual considering the majority are sedated and intubated.
This is the first of four stories in the series "COVID Hot Spot: an at-risk city" produced in partnership with the Center for Health Journalism, investigating the risk factors and decisions that allowed COVID-19 to spread disproportionately throughout Santa Maria over the past year and a half.
Graphic: Santa Maria household population compared to Santa Barbara County
This graphic highlights that Santa Maria COVID-19 patients were found to live in households with more people in them than in the rest of Santa…
As COVID-19 began to spread through Santa Maria in early 2020, some residents raised concerns that the city's information about preventive measures was not reaching a majority of the population.
Graphic: Santa Maria cases compared to Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria's population has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, holding approximately one quarter of the Santa Barbara…
Living with fear: COVID spread among Santa Maria's frontline workers fueled by crowded homes, trust gaps
Advocates and residents say that for essential workers living in cramped quarters, two of the most basic tenets of COVID prevention — social distancing and staying home from work when sick — were nearly impossible. In July 2020, Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto called the situation for farmworkers a "ticking time bomb."
Graphic: COVID-19 outbreaks in Santa Barbara County's Ag industry
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 2,143 COVID-19 cases among individuals in the agricultural workforce as of Sept. 22…
Graphic: Santa Maria cases per square mile
This map shared with the Santa Maria City Council in July 2020 outlines which square-mile areas in the city had the highest concentration of C…
Graphic: Coronavirus, and Covid-19 Vaccine percentages by ethnicity
This Santa Barbara County Public Health Department graph illustrates how different ethnicities are represented in the county's population comp…