The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 113 new cases of the illness on Thursday.
Both of the decedents resided in Santa Maria and were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data. Countywide, 503 residents have died from COVID-19, including 186 in Santa Maria alone.
As of Thursday, 445 COVID-19 cases in the county were considered to be active and infectious, and over 40,000 total cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
Rates of infection have dropped steadily since mid-August from a daily case rate of 30 per 100,000 people down to 12 per 100,000. However, the current rate still remains around 10 times higher than in June.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also have dropped since mid-August but at a slower rate — according to local health officials, hospitalization surges generally lag behind case surges by two weeks.
Forty-five residents, including 15 in the intensive care unit, are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to 75 residents a month ago, according to county data.
Residents are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19. As of this week, 68% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated.
The vaccine is free and available to all residents 12 and up, regardless of citizenship or health-care status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.