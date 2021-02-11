The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 153 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths from the illness on Thursday.
Confirmed cases in the county now total 30,502, with 836 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
Of the eight reported deaths, all individuals were over the age of 70, with four residing in Lompoc, two in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara, and one in the South County area of Summerland, Carpinteria and Montecito, according to county data. Four also died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility.
As of Thursday, 366 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.
Currently, 154 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 38 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 210 out of 10,372 total cases remain active and 141 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 44 out of 1,599 total cases remain active and 19 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 11 out of 3,193 total cases remain active and 40 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 35 out of 887 total cases remain active and 15 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 38 out of 1,185 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the illness on Thursday.
In total, 18,889 cases have been confirmed in the county and 994 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Thursday, 205 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.