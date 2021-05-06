The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
A total of 34,274 cases now has been reported in the county and 122 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Thursday, nine county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 26 out of 11,531 total confirmed cases remain active and 153 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, four out of 1,825 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 23 out of 3,770 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, six out of 1,038 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, eight out of 1,296 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 144 out of 21,271 total confirmed cases still active, according to county public health data.