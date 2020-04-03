Santa Barbara County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases for total of 152

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Exactly two weeks after the governor's shelter-in-place order, the number of Santa Barbara County coronavirus cases continued to climb Friday with 13 new cases reported, bringing the county's confirmed case count to 152.

The county is far from its peak number of cases, with models of a best-case scenario of spread projecting a peak in mid-May, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said at a press conference.

Of the 13 new cases, four are in Santa Maria, two are in Santa Barbara, one is in the Santa Ynez Valley, three are in unincorporated South County areas, and three are in the Lompoc area including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Of the 152 cases, 26 are recovering in county hospitals, with 17 in intensive care units, Do-Reynoso said.

County public health officials have declined to comment on the number of health-care workers who have contracted the virus, but Do-Reynoso said Friday that the department has decided to release aggregate numbers once that data is compiled.

Although 35 coronavirus patients have now recovered, Santa Barbara County's rate of new cases continues to outgrow the rate of recovery.