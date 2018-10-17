Two storm-damaged sections of the Point Sal access road should be repaired by January after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for the work Tuesday.
Supervisors approved the plans for the two phases of the repair work and awarded the $293,266 construction contract to PC Inc. of Nipomo as part of the administrative agenda, which consists of a group of generally noncontroversial items approved in a single vote without comment.
Total cost for the two projects, including design, engineering and construction, is estimated at $406,000, according to a staff report from the Community Services Department.
The cost is budgeted from the Parks Division general and capital funds, but the Community Services Department expects some of the cost to be partially reimbursed with Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Emergency Management Agency funds as the result of a disaster declaration.
The first phase of the work will involve repairing 25 vertical feet of the roadway and headworks that were damaged in a February 2017 storm, which resulted in the federal disaster declaration.
In addition to rebuilding the embankments to prevent erosion, the project will include replacing an existing 6-inch metal culvert that was partially damaged by the storm.
The second phase will repair an area about 1,500 feet from the first site where Point Sal road has experienced continual erosion since a culvert failed there around 2010, according to the staff report.
An existing culvert will be removed and replaced with an 18-inch high-density plastic pipe and down drain with rock rip rap and a concrete headwall.
The roadway will also be repaired, the slope restored and a guardrail installed at that site, according to the staff report.
Work on the two site is expected to begin before Nov. 1 and be finished by January, the report said.
Point Sal access road provides the only emergency vehicle access to Point Sal Beach in addition to County Fire Department access for brush clearing and Parks Department access for maintenance.
A portion of the roadway doubles as the Point Sal Trail that’s used by pedestrians to reach the southern end of Point Sal Reserve, 2,600 acres of open space that lies along the Pacific Ocean and has unique biological and cultural resources as well as scenic values.