Santa Barbara County rents rising three times faster than local wages, report says

Growing housing need in Santa Maria

The housing need in Santa Maria, with a population around 107,000, will be especially pronounced as the city is expected to grow more than anywhere else in the county, adding over 35,000 people in the next three decades.

Ng said he expects the city would need to build upwards of 10,000 homes and apartment units to accommodate the expected population growth.

“We average about 3.5 persons per household here,” he said. “For every thousand people, that’s about 300 homes we need to plan for.”

Historically, Ng said, the city has been able to plan for enough housing to meet its projected need but was unsure if enough homes had ultimately been built to accommodate Santa Maria’s population growth, which has grown by roughly 30,000 people in the past two decades.

“The city has always made sure there’s been enough available sites,” he said, adding that future growth will likely require annexing additional land as the city is running out of land to develop.

The city approves roughly 200 housing units per year and will likely have to increase the rate of housing production to accommodate new residents.