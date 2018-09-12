It appears the One Stop Workforce Resource Center and Social Services’ CalWORKS Program will continue operating at the current location in Santa Maria for another five years after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a third amendment to the lease agreement.
Supervisors on Tuesday approved the amendment that will extend the lease of the property at 1410 and 1444 S. Broadway from Santa Maria Associates for another five years, with two five-year renewal options.
The monthly rent of $79,830 for the 43,068 square feet of space will be paid from the Social Services Department budget, with $15,352 of that to be reimbursed by the One Stop partner agencies that are located there.
Partner agencies are the California Employment Development Department, Hancock College and the Behavioral Wellness Department.
The One Stop resource center for adults and dislocated workers provides counseling, workshops, job readiness assessments, vocational training and referrals to EDD, Department of Rehabilitation, United Way, the Center for Employment Training and Goodwill Industries.
Services are also provided for local businesses, including hiring events and information on labor statistics and projections, and the building houses the CalWORKs eligibility, Job Club and Welfare to Work services.