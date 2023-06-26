Housing Element Update 01
Rice Ranch developments in Orcutt brought higher-end housing to northern Santa Barbara County, but the latest Regional Housing Needs Allocation says enough land must exist in North County unincorporated areas to provide 1,522 housing units for all income levels by 2030.

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Barbara County has posted its Draft Revised Housing Element Update for 2023-2031 on its website.

The revision of the Housing Element comes after the county presented the draft to the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development for review on March 31, kicking off a 90-day state review period. The county expects to receive formal comments from the state by June 30.

A copy can be found at countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update. Revisions are tracked in the document.

