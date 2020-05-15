Santa Barbara County releases local reopening guide, confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases

County public health officials continue to conduct contact tracing with individuals confirmed for the virus, advising them to self-isolate at home for two weeks after results come back positive.

For those unable to find a place to effectively isolate, such as those experiencing homelessness, the county offers free housing options for the course of the isolation period.

According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, around five individuals per week have been utilizing the county-provided isolation housing.

Two individuals taken into the housing were inmates released from the federal penitentiary in Lompoc on Wednesday after completing their sentences.

According to county officials, the two former inmates had been confirmed for the virus and had two days left of their isolation period, with both being asymptomatic.

However, before the end of their isolation periods, one former inmate left the county housing and went to the Los Angeles area, with county officials advising the public health department in the area of their still-active status.