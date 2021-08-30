Improvements envisioned to streets, roads, highways, bridges, bike lanes, trails and public transit systems over the next 30 years will cost about $8.3 billion, according to the newest version of Santa Barbara County’s Regional Transportation Plan.
But the plan also identifies $11.3 billion available from federal, state and local sources to cover most of those costs.
Connected 2050 Regional Transportation Plan and Sustainable Communities Strategy, developed after 18 months of work, was adopted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments on a 12-0-1 vote, with Director Bob Nelson abstaining.
Priorities listed in the plan are bringing jobs to housing centers and housing to job centers, then connecting them with transit services, bike paths and pedestrian-friendly streets.
“Connected 2050 provides the building blocks for how we, as a community, are going to grow and prioritize spending where people live, work, play and travel in our county,” SBCAG Chairwoman Holly Sierra said.
“More than a vision, it’s a plan that puts strategies to work to shape a better and more sustainable future for our county,” she said.
Currently, the county’s transportation network contains about 2,054 miles of maintained public roadways, 338 miles of Class I, II and III bikeways, 13 public transit services, dozens of private transportation services, three railroad operators, five public airports and one public harbor.
The plan’s estimated costs to improve those systems total $3.1 billion for highways, streets and roads, $2.6 billion for public transit, $1.7 billion for bicycling and pedestrian facilities, and $81 million for rail projects.
Projects that don’t fit into specific categories, like road maintenance work on sidewalk and bikeway improvements, total about $700 million.
Major North County programmed projects — those with funding —include the second phase of adding passing lanes on Highway 246 between Lompoc and Buellton, replacing the Robinson Bridge over the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246 just east of Lompoc and construction of a roundabout on Highway 154 at the Baseline Avenue and Edison Street intersection in Santa Ynez.
Improvements to the East Stowell Road and South College Drive intersection in Santa Maria are also on the list, along with improvements to Highway 166 West at the Black Road and Highway 1 intersections, Highway 166 East safety enhancement through enforcement support and upgrades to Cuyama bus stops.
Other Santa Ynez Valley projects include a new park-and-ride lot on the north end of Avenue of Flags in Buellton and what’s described as “locally significant circulation improvements” in Solvang.
Improvements to roads, intersections, sidewalks, bikeways and transit facilities in Orcutt, and projects to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and to create safe routes to school in Guadalupe are also on the list.
Major bicycle and pedestrian projects include bikeway improvements at the east end of Solvang and the Santa Maria River Levee Trail from Santa Maria to Guadalupe.
The plan also includes additional “planned” projects, for which funding is expected to be available, and “illustrative” projects, those for which funding sources have not been identified.
A total of $11.3 billion is available for area projects from federal, state, regional and local sources over the next 30 years, according to the plan, with Measure A, the local sales tax measure, accounting for 14% of that.
Although the plan attempts to project population, job and household growth to determine what projects will be needed, it notes the impacts of certain variables are unknown.
Those include impacts from climate change and sea-level rise and long-term changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which decreased public transit use.
“COVID-19 has forced a transformation in how people traditionally define their workplaces and participate in their communities,” said Marjie Kirn, executive director of SBCAG.
She noted the pandemic has led to changes — like the increase in the number of people working remotely — in just 18 months that regional transportation planning agencies like SBCAG have spent decades trying to accomplish.
“However, Connected 2050’s vision is a future with expanded transit service and will require a careful analysis of the lasting impacts of remote work and the transportation industry on a regional scale in the years to come.”