Santa Barbara County recovery rate rises; Santa Barbara, SLO counties draft reopening plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 473, with nearly 70% of the cases now recovered.

Of the county's total case count, 99 individuals are recovering at home and 38 are recovering in the hospital, 11 of which are in intensive care, according to county data.

Public health officials have expressed relief at hospitalization rates stablizing over the last weeks, without overwhelming county hospitals and medical centers.

"Our COVID-19 related hospitalization rate and ICU admission rate has remained stable over the weekend, which again is directly related to our efforts as a county with maintaining physical distancing," Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said Monday.

Reporting COVID-related deaths

Seven individuals have died in the county. The most recent death, a resident in their 70s from the area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota with underlying health conditions, was announced Saturday.

Santa Barbara Public Health has begun reporting the cities of residence for individuals who have died in connection with the coronavirus rather than just designations of "North County" or "South County," Ansorg said.