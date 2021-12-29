Santa Barbara County has been awarded one of four $25,000 resilience hubs grants for 2021 from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to help provide safe local gathering places and access to critical services during extreme weather events and other emergency situations.
This is the first year of a five-year grant program designed to help communities create a physical space or set of resources — like access to power, shelter and information — that support community resilience to climate-driven disruptions and public safety power shutoffs.
Once they are developed, resilience hubs can also be accessed year-round as a community resource, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
Santa Barbara County will use grant funds to gather community input and data that will identify a site and conceptual design for a pilot resilience hub serving Indigenous migrant communities and develop a design toolkit for creating hubs throughout the county.
Ashley Watkins, County Sustainability Division chief, said county officials are looking forward to creating a resilience hub for the most vulnerable communities.
“The support from PG&E will ensure we create meaningful relationships with community members as we embark on this process,” Watkins said.