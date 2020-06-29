Santa Barbara County re-closes bars due to rising COVID-19 cases, reports additional death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Less than three weeks after reopening bars and pubs, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department ordered the re-closure of the businesses within the sector on Monday, after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed 15 counties to take action to slow the rise of their COVID-19 case rates.

According to the Monday health order by county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, all bars, pubs and breweries in the county not offering dine-in meals must close by 8 a.m. on Wednesday and remain closed until 5 p.m. on July 26, unless the order is otherwise extended or rescinded.

The order does not apply to wineries, tasting rooms or facilities that serve sit-down food services in addition to alcohol, according to Ansorg.

“We have made the decision to close bars to be in compliance with state guidance, especially since our case count continues to rise day by day. This action, particularly in anticipation of the holiday weekend, is a proactive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 locally,” Ansorg said.