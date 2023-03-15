The rain brought into Santa Barbara County by an atmospheric river Tuesday turned out to be less that forecast, but it still totaled between about 1.4 and 2 inches in most areas, although there were some notable exceptions.

Damage was also less as a result, with only minor localized mud flows, flooded streets and a couple of downed trees reported as of Wednesday morning.

But the precipitation was enough to push the countywide total to more than 200% of average, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

