Santa Barbara County public schools close Monday after first local coronavirus case confirmed

Closure comes two days earlier than scheduled

All public K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County closed Monday, two days earlier than previously planned following the announcement of the first confirmed coronavirus case in the county.

The first local case of COVID-19 was confirmed Sunday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The North County resident in their 60s is recovering in isolation, as health officers attempt to identify those who came in close contact with the individual.

After confirmation of the case, school officials notified families in districts included Santa Maria-Bonita, Santa Maria Joint Union High School, Orcutt Union and Guadalupe that all schools would be closed from Monday through April 3. 

"We are optimistic that we will resume classroom instruction soon, but we will continue to evaluate what is best for our students, staff and community," said Maggie White, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. 

The Santa Barbara County Office of Education initially announced last week that schools would be closed by Wednesday through the end of the month, which had changed as of Sunday night. 

The initial announcement sparked questions from families about school meals, online learning and whether staff would be required to come in to work. 

At this time, schools are setting different requirements for staff attendance. School districts have sent emails to district staff members with specific instructions regarding coming into work. 

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District required all staff to report to work stations Monday, noting plans to assess work schedules early in the week. 

Lunch continues to be offered for pick-up at Santa Maria-Bonita District schools starting Monday, although breakfast will not be available until Wednesday, March 18.

The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District is offering lunch for pick-up as of Monday and breakfast as of Tuesday. Students 18 and under may pick up meals at the closest district school and are not required to be part of the meal program. 

Some school districts such as Santa Maria-Bonita are already implementing continued online education for students, while others such as the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School district have suspended all lessons while online options are discussed. 

"We plan to provide each student with a Chromebook, links to lessons and educational websites, school supplies and materials like workbooks. There will be information about how families can access free Wi-Fi from home," the Santa Maria-Bonita school district announced in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

While private schools do not fall under the jurisdiction of the County Office of Education, many have set similar closure dates for early this week. 

St. Joseph High School and St. Louis de Montfort Elementary will close Tuesday, March 17, and remain closed through at least March 31. St. Mary of the Assumption School is closed Monday through at least March 31. 

Hancock College in Santa Maria is on spring break this week, and has not announced planned closures at this time.

Administrators are meeting Monday to discuss plans for alternate instruction options following spring break, according to college spokesman Chris McGuinness. 

A full list of closure dates for public school districts, private schools and charter schools is available on the County Office of Education website at https://sbceo.org/emergencyinfo-2/ 

Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

