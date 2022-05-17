COVID-19 case count information tracked by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department through a community data dashboard accessible to the public will no longer be updated on a daily basis starting Monday, May 23.
Going forward, the dashboard will be updated on Tuesday and Fridays, according to officials.
The dashboard website offers insight into the number of COVID cases in the county, along with variants surveillance, vaccination data and a rolling sum of new cases based on geographic area.
Public Health officials said the department will continue to monitor for any changes or trends in the COVID-19 data and will pivot to more frequent reporting should the need arise.
For more information, contact PHDCommunications@sbcphd.org or visit publichealthsbc.org/data under "Community Data Dashboard."