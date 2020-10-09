Santa Barbara County Public Health to focus on underserved neighborhoods in COVID-19 response

In order for Santa Barbara County to move into the state's next reopening tier, COVID-19 rates will need to brought down in the 21 most disproportionately impacted neighborhoods in the county, officials from the county Public Health Department said Friday.

The requirements, which will force the department to make more direct virus mitigation efforts in certain census tracts, or neighborhoods, in the county, is part of the state's newest COVID-19 equity metrics that went into effect on Friday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, counties are required to meet certain positivity rates for neighborhoods in the bottom 25% of the county as listed in the Healthy Places Index, along with positivity requirements for the county as a whole.

In Santa Barbara County, the 21 census tracts identified in the lowest quartile include two neighborhoods in Santa Barbara, one in Guadalupe, four in Lompoc, three in Isla Vista and 11 in Santa Maria, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

"These metrics are indications of how much the virus is spreading in our communities," Do-Reynoso said, adding that the neighborhoods disproportionately house people of color, particularly Black and Latino communities.

Factors of poverty, education, and physical environment are also taken into consideration, she said.