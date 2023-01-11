The public is barred from recreational contact with water at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes County Park as the result of treated wastewater that spilled into the Santa Maria River from the Guadalupe Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “beach closed” notice Tuesday in response to an ongoing release of an unknown volume of secondary treated wastewater, said Jason Johnston, supervising environmental health specialist.
The no-contact zone extends into the ocean for a 3-mile radius from the river outfall, and the order will remain in effect until the roadway to the park becomes accessible, samples can be taken and the results show the water is safe for recreational contact, Johnston said.
Although the spilled effluent has undergone secondary treatment, it was not disinfected, leading to a risk of certain illnesses among those who come into contact with it.
As a result of recent rains, County Environmental Health Services also warned the public about potential health risks from coming in contact with storm water runoff in creeks, near beaches and around other bodies of water.
Untreated rain water that flows through drainage systems can carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants, Johnston said.
Coming into contact with that water while swimming and surfing can lead to ear infections and other illnesses resulting in rashes, fever, chills, vomiting and diarrhea.
So Environmental Health Services is advising people not to swim, play or surf in creeks and the ocean for three days after the rain stops.