Due to COVID-19 daily case and testing positivity rates, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Thursday extended the health officer order requiring individuals to wear masks in indoor public areas, with certain exceptions.
The order, which applies regardless of vaccination status, is effective from 5 p.m. Nov. 4 until 5 p.m. Dec. 4 unless it is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended, according to the Public Health Department.
As of Oct. 23, the county has had a daily case rate of 10 per 100,000 population and a testing positivity rate of 2.8%, Public Health officials said.
Since Oct. 28, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate as “substantial” and recommended the use of face coverings in indoor public areas.
The order mandating masks indoors is also consistent with guidelines from the California Department of Public Health.
Last week, County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said for local health officials to consider rescinding the indoor mask mandate, the county case rate would have to be 6 per 100,000 or less for two consecutive weeks.
At that level, the transmission rate would be classified as “low.”
“We are heading in the right direction as our case rate continues to decrease and vaccinations increase,” said County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “Community transmission does remain at a substantial level."
He said the upcoming holiday season can potentially cause substantial increases in new cases and hospitalizations, and wearing a mask is an effective way to reduce transmission of the virus.
To read the complete order, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/health-officer-orders/.