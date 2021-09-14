Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is making an effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to unsheltered individuals through a free walk-in clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Good Samaritan Emergency Shelter in Santa Maria.
Van Do-Reynoso, department director, said both the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as the influenza vaccine, will be offered at the shelter at 401 W. Morrison Ave.
As an incentive, everyone who receives the vaccine at the clinic will receive a $25 Visa gift card and will be entered into a drawing for a bicycle, Do-Reynoso said.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is providing the incentives, she said.
Those who need a ride to the vaccination clinic can call 805-680-7962 for information.