Santa Barbara County passes 9,000 total COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County has passed 9,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases after 30 new cases were reported Thursday by the County Public Health Department.
The total number of cases in the county is now 9,003, with 137 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
In order to move into the state's red tier and reopen further sectors, Santa Barbara County officials said the county must meet the metrics for that tier for two full weeks, with the county halfway there as of Tuesday.
Now, the county must continue to meet the metrics until next Tuesday by maintaining between 18 and 31 daily new cases in order to move into the red, said County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
Hospitalizations in the county have dropped since Wednesday, with 21 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 48 out of 3,848 total cases remain active. Sixty-one individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, nine out of 314 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 14 out of 810 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 152 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
There continue to be no active cases among inmates at either the U.S. Penitentiary or the Federal Correctional Institute in Lompoc, which are located in the same complex. Four COVID-19 deaths between the two facilities have been confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons, while the County Public Health Department has only confirmed three based off death certificate information.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, officials reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 3,510 cases confirmed thus far.
Of this total, 248 cases remain active, according to county data.
After moving into the red tier on Tuesday, the county has been permitted to reopen further sectors for limited indoor operations including movie theaters, restaurants, museums and places of worship.
Among inmates at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 26 cases out of 300 total cases remain active in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
One death has been confirmed in the outbreak by the CDCR, but the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has yet to include it in its COVID-19 death count while they await a death certificate.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.