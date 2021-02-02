The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County passed the 300-mark following the confirmation of five additional deaths on Tuesday.

COVID-19 death rates have surged since March 2020, with numbers nearly doubling in January. While it took the county six months into the pandemic to reach 100 deaths, the total passed 200 during a holiday spike four months later and the 300-mark just three weeks after that.

The five deaths reported Tuesday were all of residents over the age of 70, two of whom lived in Santa Maria, two in Lompoc, and one in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, according to county public health data.

Two of the deaths also were linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate living facility. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths now total 303.

The Public Health Department also reported 181 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Confirmed cases in the county now total 29,009, with 1,254 cases still active and contagious, according to county data.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to slowly drop. As of Tuesday, 161 individuals were hospitalized, including 48 in the intensive care unit.

In Santa Maria, 369 out of 9,980 total cases remain active and 124 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 54 out of 1,522 total cases remain active. Nineteen individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 111 out of 2,992 total cases remain active. Twenty-seven individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 36 out of 842 total cases remain active. Fourteen individuals have died.

In the North County area, 39 out of 1,118 total cases remain active. Seventeen individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 151 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death from the illness on Tuesday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases now total 18,038, with 1,156 total cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The death reported Tuesday was of an individual in their 80s, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. In total, 178 county residents have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.