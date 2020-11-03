Santa Barbara County passes 10K COVID-19 cases, 200K tests Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 24 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases past the 10,000 mark.

A total of 10,016 total cases now have been reported, with 105 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the total cases, the majority have been in Santa Maria, with the city holding 41% of county cases. Santa Barbara cases make up 13% of the county total, followed by Lompoc cases making up 10%.

The county also reached a COVID-19 testing milestone on Tuesday, with 200,0002 total tests now performed, according to county data.

Hospitalizations in the county have not changed since Monday. Ten individuals are currently hospitalized, including three in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 23 out of 4,183 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, five out of 381 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 17 out of 959 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 185 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, three out of 464 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.