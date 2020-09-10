Santa Barbara County passes 100 deaths in connection to COVID-19

More than 100 Santa Barbara County residents now have died in connection to COVID-19 after the County Public Health Department confirmed four additional deaths on Thursday.
The county also confirmed 30 additional cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.
Two of the deceased individuals were from Santa Maria and the other two were from the Santa Ynez Valley area, which includes Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard and Santa Ynez, according to county officials.
Of the two Santa Maria residents, one was over the age of 70 while the other was between the ages of 50 and 69. In the Santa Ynez Valley, both individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69.
All four individuals had underlying health conditions, but none of them resided in a congregate living facility, officials added.
A total of 55 deaths have been confirmed in Santa Maria in connection to the disease, and four deaths now have been confirmed in the Santa Ynez Valley. The total number of deaths in the county now is 103.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County is now 8,579, with 202 cases still active.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have hovered in the 30 to 45 range over the past two weeks, with 37 individuals currently hospitalized, including 11 in the ICU, according to county data.
COVID-19 cases by area
The city of Santa Maria currently has 63 active cases with 3,708 total cases confirmed. Fifty-five individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 10 cases remain active out of 287 total. Three deaths have been confirmed.
The city of Lompoc currently has 24 active cases out of 750 total confirmed cases. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, nine out of 131 total cases remain active. Four individuals have died.
According to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), three inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc have active COVID-19 cases. There are currently no active cases at the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the same complex, according to the BOP.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed three deaths among inmates at the complex, while the BOP has confirmed four total. According to the county, COVID-19 was listed as an underlying cause of death on death certificates for only three inmates.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
An additional COVID-19 death also was confirmed in San Luis Obispo County by the County Public Health Department on Thursday, along with 23 additional cases.
The deceased individual, the 23rd to die in the county, was in their 50s and had underlying medical conditions, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 3,194, with 236 cases still considered active.
In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 291 total cases have been confirmed, with 75 still considered active in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
One inmate death has been confirmed in the outbreak by the CDCR, but has yet to be reported by the county while officials await a death certificate confirming COVID-19 as an underlying or significant cause of death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
