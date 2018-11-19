All veterans will pay a reduced price for an annual day-use pass to two major Santa Barbara County parks after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the discount at their meeting last week.
The cost of an annual pass for veterans of any of the United States armed forces or reserves, regardless of where they live, is now $10.
Previously, the annual fee was $50 for veteran who live in Santa Barbara County and $60 for veterans who live elsewhere.
The annual pass, good for one year from the date of purchase, is accepted at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area and Jalama Beach County Park for day-use entry.
The pass can be purchased at both parks and at the County Community Services Department Parks Division on the second floor at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
Passes will soon be available at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial and Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial buildings.
To purchase a veterans annual pass, individuals must present one of three eligible identifications:
A California driver’s license or identification card with the “Veteran” designation issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles;
A California State Parks Distinguished Veteran Pass issued by the California Parks Department; or,
A Veterans Identification Card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/parks.