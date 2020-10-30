Santa Barbara County officials worry about second COVID-19 spike following holidays

While COVID-19 cases remain stable in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are concerned about another spike in cases due to gatherings during the upcoming holiday season.
Santa Barbara County remains solidly in the state's red tier, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new low since the beginning of the pandemic, with just nine individuals hospitalized. Still, nationwide COVID-19 trends and the Halloween weekend are causing worry.
Second surges of COVID-19 cases are occurring in several states, with the United States setting a new record for a single-day case increase on Friday with 95,000 additional cases.
For the past month, Santa Barbara County officials have pleaded with residents to celebrate Halloween and other upcoming holidays safely, and not to participate in large gatherings at the risk of continuing the spread of COVID-19.
"There is no safe strategy to gather with people outside your immediate household this holiday season," Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.
Due to rising cases in Isla Vista, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be on patrol over the Halloween weekend to ensure compliance with county health orders, Hart said.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 26 COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, along with two deaths as a result of the illness.
The total number of deaths in the county is now 9,944, with 137 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.
Both deceased individuals announced on Friday were residents of Santa Maria with underlying health conditions, according to county data. One of the individuals was between the ages of 50 and 69, while the other was over the age of 70 and a resident of a congregate living facility experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
A total of 128 deaths in connection with COVID-19 now have been confirmed in the county.
In the city of Santa Maria, 44 out of 4,174 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 13 out of 380 total cases remain active. Five individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 21 out of 947 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, four out of 184 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 461 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
