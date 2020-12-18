Santa Barbara County officials warn of continued COVID-19 surges following Christmas

With Thanksgiving gatherings and travel leading to unprecedented COVID-19 case surges, Santa Barbara County health officials are looking ahead to even more grim consequences following Christmas and New Year's.

While officials are hopeful that county residents will heed public health recommendations and refrain from gathering with individuals outside their household, the current surge is expected to grow into January.

"I would like to be pleasantly surprised and see us plateauing, but the reality is that we are projecting the rate of increase to continue," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. "I don't think that we've peaked; I think we'll continue to see cases until the end of January."

The past week has brought the county's significant COVID-19 transmission into sharp focus, with reports of the county's highest single-day case increase, COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching new heights, and 18 outbreaks under investigation at congregate living facilities and businesses.

County officials also recorded on Friday the death of the first pediatric patient from COVID-19 in the county. The Santa Maria resident was between the ages of 12 and 17 and had underlying conditions, according to county public health data.

"Today, we are sadly reporting our first pediatric death. This devastating news reminds us all the severity of this pandemic," Do-Reynoso said.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also reported 186 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with one other death as a result of the illness, a Lompoc resident over the age of 70 with underlying conditions.