Santa Barbara County officials warn of continued COVID-19 surges following Christmas

With Thanksgiving gatherings and travel leading to unprecedented COVID-19 case surges, Santa Barbara County health officials are looking ahead to even more grim consequences following Christmas and New Year's.
While officials are hopeful that county residents will heed public health recommendations and refrain from gathering with individuals outside their household, the current surge is expected to grow into January.
"I would like to be pleasantly surprised and see us plateauing, but the reality is that we are projecting the rate of increase to continue," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. "I don't think that we've peaked; I think we'll continue to see cases until the end of January."
The past week has brought the county's significant COVID-19 transmission into sharp focus, with reports of the county's highest single-day case increase, COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching new heights, and 18 outbreaks under investigation at congregate living facilities and businesses.
County officials also recorded on Friday the death of the first pediatric patient from COVID-19 in the county. The Santa Maria resident was between the ages of 12 and 17 and had underlying conditions, according to county public health data.
"Today, we are sadly reporting our first pediatric death. This devastating news reminds us all the severity of this pandemic," Do-Reynoso said.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also reported 186 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with one other death as a result of the illness, a Lompoc resident over the age of 70 with underlying conditions.
Similarly high daily increases since Thanksgiving have led the county's testing positivity rate to double to 8%, Do-Reynoso said, and the number of active cases in the county to increase nearly threefold.
According to Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, new case rates are also overwhelming contact tracers, making it more difficult to contact each infected individual and track down those who may have been exposed.
After two days of unsuccessful attempts at reaching an individual who has tested positive, contact tracers have to move on to other cases, he said.
To address the insufficiency, the county Public Health Department will expand its team by hiring five more contact tracers, Ansorg said.
"We will probably have to cut back on some of the questions asked," he said. "We have to make sure we are [asking] the most important questions, like who they might have exposed."
There is the possibility of the department abandoning contact tracing altogether if cases become too overwhelming, Ansorg added, but for now the contact tracing process will remain in place.
Despite this, the recent and coming arrival of COVID-19 vaccines to Santa Barbara County is giving officials hope. The county received an initial shipment of 3,900 vaccines from Pfizer, with more expected to arrive next week.
On Friday evening, the Food and Drug Administration also granted authorization to the Moderna vaccine, with 6,000 doses now expected to arrive to Santa Barbara County by early next week, Do-Reynoso said.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County is now 14,376, with 1,098 cases still considered active and contagious.
A total of 147 individuals have now died from COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain "as high as they've ever been," according to Do-Reynoso, with 90 individuals hospitalized as of Friday, including 24 individuals currently in the ICU.
Overall ICU capacity has dropped to 0% in the Southern California region, presenting a dire situation amid still-rising cases. Things are less severe in Santa Barbara County, with 66% of ICU beds currently in use, but local hospitals are still restricting transfers and delaying non-urgent procedures to save space, according to Infectious Disease Specialist Lynn Fitzgibbons.
In the city of Santa Maria, 325 out of 5,499 total cases remain active. Seventy-eight individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 52 out of 680 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 140 out of 1,541 total cases remain active. Eleven individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 31 out of 326 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 37 out of 606 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
