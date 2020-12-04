Santa Barbara County officials prepare for looming stay-at-home order

Santa Barbara County officials are encouraging residents to maintain vigilance against COVID-19, especially as the county sees a surge in new cases and hospitalizations and a regional stay-at-home order looms on the horizon.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said the county's recent rise in cases mainly has been among working adults ages 18 to 49, noting that rise is especially high among individuals in clerical and management occupations.

Since November, public health officials also have noted several outbreaks throughout the county. Twelve were reported in the last month at congregate living facilities, with seven also confirmed among staff of individual businesses.

In addition, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the last week, with the number of individuals doubling and the number of individuals in the ICU tripling in the last seven days, according to county public health data.

"We are experiencing a significant increase in COVID cases, and, as expected, in our numbers hospitalized, and particularly in ICU placements," Do-Reynoso said Friday.

In order to prevent transmission, residents are reminded again not to gather with others outside their household and to quarantine for at least 10 days after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Residents who notice people participating in large gatherings, such as parties, can call 911 to file a report, 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said, as such gatherings violate current health orders.